Volumes spurt at Karur Vysya Bank Ltd counter
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd registered volume of 696.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.06 lakh shares
Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 July 2026.
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd registered volume of 696.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.01% to Rs.340.15. Volumes stood at 79.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd notched up volume of 51.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.46% to Rs.1,045.70. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.
Sobha Ltd notched up volume of 22.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.26% to Rs.1,474.00. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.
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Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 362.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.156.60. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89567 shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.1,406.90. Volumes stood at 83589 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST