Volumes spurt at Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd counter
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd notched up volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 27.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4903 shares
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 April 2026.
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd notched up volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 27.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4903 shares. The stock rose 1.64% to Rs.435.95. Volumes stood at 4686 shares in the last session.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd clocked volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 21.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16967 shares. The stock gained 2.11% to Rs.2,020.30. Volumes stood at 12356 shares in the last session.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 20.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20193 shares. The stock rose 2.30% to Rs.681.15. Volumes stood at 19213 shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd registered volume of 8.54 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 16.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52051 shares. The stock slipped 2.55% to Rs.427.30. Volumes stood at 39021 shares in the last session.
GMR Airports Ltd notched up volume of 66.4 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 16.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.98% to Rs.98.71. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 11:16 AM IST