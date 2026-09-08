Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 23482 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1006 shares
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, PCBL Chemical Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 September 2026.
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 23482 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1006 shares. The stock slipped 0.03% to Rs.6,362.00. Volumes stood at 1338 shares in the last session.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 6.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28778 shares. The stock lost 2.32% to Rs.286.35. Volumes stood at 9847 shares in the last session.
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd clocked volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32853 shares. The stock gained 8.53% to Rs.4,735.00. Volumes stood at 22064 shares in the last session.
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Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 15.13 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.22% to Rs.345.85. Volumes stood at 5.33 lakh shares in the last session.
PCBL Chemical Ltd saw volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50895 shares. The stock increased 2.66% to Rs.326.00. Volumes stood at 92489 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST