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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd registered volume of 9.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 31.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29633 shares

PTC Industries Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2026.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd registered volume of 9.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 31.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29633 shares. The stock rose 1.36% to Rs.1,827.80. Volumes stood at 30748 shares in the last session.

 

PTC Industries Ltd clocked volume of 10761 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock gained 16.24% to Rs.18,663.00. Volumes stood at 739 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd clocked volume of 38.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.44% to Rs.50.57. Volumes stood at 6.66 lakh shares in the last session.

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UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 52745 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6955 shares. The stock lost 0.39% to Rs.942.45. Volumes stood at 3774 shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd notched up volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22774 shares. The stock rose 7.12% to Rs.1,264.75. Volumes stood at 25947 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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