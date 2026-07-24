Volumes spurt at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 124.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares
Cyient Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2026.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 124.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.84% to Rs.866.50. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 23.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.69% to Rs.824.95. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd notched up volume of 30.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.26% to Rs.1,971.70. Volumes stood at 8.69 lakh shares in the last session.
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Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 45.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.178.60. Volumes stood at 8.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 28346 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5165 shares. The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.4,932.50. Volumes stood at 6742 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST