Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 715.92 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 124.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 April 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 715.92 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 124.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.98% to Rs.154.60. Volumes stood at 4.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 429.98 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 49.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.27% to Rs.377.90. Volumes stood at 13.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 12.09 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.514.50. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 24.36 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.18% to Rs.397.55. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd registered volume of 14.5 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.97% to Rs.668.45. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.