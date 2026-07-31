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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 172.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.12 lakh shares

Thermax Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 July 2026.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 172.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.46% to Rs.88.03. Volumes stood at 7.99 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 30.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.62% to Rs.4,140.00. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd registered volume of 98.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.25% to Rs.491.00. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

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Hyundai Motor India Ltd notched up volume of 46.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.84% to Rs.2,196.60. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 38.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.47% to Rs.264.80. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST