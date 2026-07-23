Volumes spurt at NTPC Green Energy Ltd counter

NTPC Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 917.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.99 lakh shares

CIE Automotive India Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2026.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 917.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.96.69. Volumes stood at 17.68 lakh shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd clocked volume of 53.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.83% to Rs.421.35. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd saw volume of 17.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.1,003.25. Volumes stood at 99257 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd recorded volume of 29.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.24% to Rs.10,825.00. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd clocked volume of 173.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.630.00. Volumes stood at 10.35 lakh shares in the last session.

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