Volumes spurt at NTPC Green Energy Ltd counter
NTPC Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 917.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.99 lakh shares
CIE Automotive India Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2026.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 917.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.96.69. Volumes stood at 17.68 lakh shares in the last session.
CIE Automotive India Ltd clocked volume of 53.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.83% to Rs.421.35. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.
PVR Inox Ltd saw volume of 17.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.1,003.25. Volumes stood at 99257 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd recorded volume of 29.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.24% to Rs.10,825.00. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd clocked volume of 173.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.630.00. Volumes stood at 10.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST