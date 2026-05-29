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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd registered volume of 42.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 May 2026.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd registered volume of 42.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.70% to Rs.350.65. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 49.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.69% to Rs.754.65. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 56.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.48% to Rs.580.65. Volumes stood at 12.33 lakh shares in the last session.

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Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd registered volume of 78.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.89% to Rs.611.70. Volumes stood at 11.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Tega Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30954 shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.1,649.90. Volumes stood at 27406 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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