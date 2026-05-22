Volumes spurt at One 97 Communications Ltd counter
One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 87.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 68.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2026.
One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 87.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 68.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.74% to Rs.1,112.10. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd registered volume of 49.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.65% to Rs.1,375.40. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd saw volume of 13.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77182 shares. The stock increased 6.72% to Rs.384.20. Volumes stood at 4.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8115 shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.1,777.80. Volumes stood at 9193 shares in the last session.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 7.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63993 shares. The stock increased 5.35% to Rs.131.90. Volumes stood at 88094 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:17 AM IST