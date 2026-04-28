Volumes spurt at Piramal Finance Ltd counter
Piramal Finance Ltd notched up volume of 99.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares
Tata Chemicals Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 April 2026.
Piramal Finance Ltd notched up volume of 99.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.46% to Rs.2,017.40. Volumes stood at 2.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 177.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.24% to Rs.803.50. Volumes stood at 8.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 339.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.40% to Rs.490.00. Volumes stood at 139.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd registered volume of 55.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.448.40. Volumes stood at 7.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd saw volume of 7.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.05% to Rs.409.60. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST