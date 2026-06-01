Volumes spurt at PTC Industries Ltd counter

PTC Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10633 shares

NMDC Steel Ltd, Redington Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 June 2026.

PTC Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10633 shares. The stock rose 12.93% to Rs.18,285.00. Volumes stood at 18835 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd saw volume of 1002.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.54% to Rs.49.77. Volumes stood at 50.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 311.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.65% to Rs.237.00. Volumes stood at 53.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 28.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.1,236.00. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd recorded volume of 77.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.68% to Rs.538.20. Volumes stood at 34.3 lakh shares in the last session.

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