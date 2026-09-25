Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 5.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14021 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 September 2026.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 5.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14021 shares. The stock slipped 2.86% to Rs.1,371.40. Volumes stood at 83620 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd registered volume of 15.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.37 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.74% to Rs.1,152.60. Volumes stood at 5.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd witnessed volume of 10.83 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.47% to Rs.199.45. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 16.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.83% to Rs.1,428.00. Volumes stood at 1080 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd notched up volume of 16.15 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.253.00. Volumes stood at 18.89 lakh shares in the last session.

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