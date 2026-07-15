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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9960 shares

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 July 2026.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9960 shares. The stock rose 1.00% to Rs.560.10. Volumes stood at 5587 shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd notched up volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30837 shares. The stock rose 4.82% to Rs.862.00. Volumes stood at 21912 shares in the last session.

 

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 11.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.24% to Rs.383.30. Volumes stood at 11.12 lakh shares in the last session.

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Patanjali Foods Ltd saw volume of 14.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.95% to Rs.358.95. Volumes stood at 3.96 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd notched up volume of 45758 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8483 shares. The stock rose 8.59% to Rs.3,574.00. Volumes stood at 8784 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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