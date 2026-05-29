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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Relaxo Footwears Ltd notched up volume of 7.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 106.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6789 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 May 2026.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd notched up volume of 7.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 106.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6789 shares. The stock rose 13.73% to Rs.343.30. Volumes stood at 3750 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 13.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46640 shares. The stock lost 0.61% to Rs.457.35. Volumes stood at 8326 shares in the last session.

 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd registered volume of 55586 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3461 shares. The stock slipped 2.98% to Rs.3,572.70. Volumes stood at 8973 shares in the last session.

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Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78666 shares. The stock increased 1.79% to Rs.650.00. Volumes stood at 3940 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22244 shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.1,776.45. Volumes stood at 4212 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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