Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter
RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8403 shares
Page Industries Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 September 2026.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8403 shares. The stock rose 5.92% to Rs.390.20. Volumes stood at 2177 shares in the last session.
Page Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12049 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 19.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 626 shares. The stock increased 3.22% to Rs.37,155.00. Volumes stood at 294 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12250 shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.1,318.60. Volumes stood at 5726 shares in the last session.
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Pine Labs Ltd saw volume of 536.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.30% to Rs.198.00. Volumes stood at 11.63 lakh shares in the last session.
TBO Tek Ltd clocked volume of 96847 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11112 shares. The stock gained 1.62% to Rs.1,732.95. Volumes stood at 47476 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:31 AM IST