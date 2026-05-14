Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter
Saregama India Ltd notched up volume of 256.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 77.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares
NLC India Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2026.
Saregama India Ltd notched up volume of 256.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 77.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.30% to Rs.382.95. Volumes stood at 2.19 lakh shares in the last session.
NLC India Ltd saw volume of 725.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.15% to Rs.371.80. Volumes stood at 53.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 56.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.50% to Rs.1,175.10. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
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Kaynes Technology India Ltd clocked volume of 92.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 19.04% to Rs.3,383.00. Volumes stood at 19.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 7.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.1,980.30. Volumes stood at 65257 shares in the last session.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST