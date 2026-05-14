Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd notched up volume of 256.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 77.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares

NLC India Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2026.

Saregama India Ltd notched up volume of 256.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 77.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.30% to Rs.382.95. Volumes stood at 2.19 lakh shares in the last session.

 

NLC India Ltd saw volume of 725.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.15% to Rs.371.80. Volumes stood at 53.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 56.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.50% to Rs.1,175.10. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

national stock exchange, nse, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 200 pts from day's high; Nifty near 23,700; pharma, metal advance

BSE share price today, dividend

BSE shares rally 4% to cross ₹4,000 mark for 1st time; hit new 52-wk high

DLF stock, DLF Q2 results, DLF Mumbai project, DLF sales growth, real estate India, DLF share price, DLF Dahlias Gurugram, DLF pre-sales FY26, real estate stocks, DLF brokerage rating

DLF to invest ₹21,300 crore to complete housing projects across cities

Supreme Court, SC

NEET-UG 2026: Plea in SC seeks NTA revamp or replacement, monitoring panel

Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

Kaynes Technology India Ltd clocked volume of 92.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 19.04% to Rs.3,383.00. Volumes stood at 19.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 7.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.1,980.30. Volumes stood at 65257 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 45.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 45.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance