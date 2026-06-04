Volumes spurt at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 6.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46340 shares
JBM Auto Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2026.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 6.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46340 shares. The stock slipped 0.74% to Rs.1,770.00. Volumes stood at 27481 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70838 shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.710.75. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharti Hexacom Ltd saw volume of 31607 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4433 shares. The stock dropped 1.11% to Rs.1,480.00. Volumes stood at 2186 shares in the last session.
Voltas Ltd saw volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42347 shares. The stock increased 4.85% to Rs.1,295.10. Volumes stood at 30502 shares in the last session.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21287 shares. The stock dropped 0.27% to Rs.1,119.90. Volumes stood at 2923 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST