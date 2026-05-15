Volumes spurt at Sheela Foam Ltd counter
Sheela Foam Ltd registered volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9114 shares
Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 May 2026.
Sheela Foam Ltd registered volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9114 shares. The stock rose 17.26% to Rs.637.60. Volumes stood at 8681 shares in the last session.
Sai Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40034 shares. The stock dropped 9.57% to Rs.1,006.55. Volumes stood at 83248 shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd witnessed volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82808 shares. The stock dropped 0.07% to Rs.401.40. Volumes stood at 54826 shares in the last session.
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Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32214 shares. The stock dropped 4.35% to Rs.3,375.35. Volumes stood at 60941 shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41259 shares. The stock rose 3.73% to Rs.440.65. Volumes stood at 42523 shares in the last session.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 11:16 AM IST