Volumes spurt at Sun TV Network Ltd counter
Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 35.42 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 11.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 March 2026.
Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 35.42 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 11.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.19% to Rs.600.00. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd recorded volume of 25.93 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.34 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.78% to Rs.170.00. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 15.91 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.534.15. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.
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NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 97.7 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.96 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.64% to Rs.34.63. Volumes stood at 41.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 14.28 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.28% to Rs.346.20. Volumes stood at 6.57 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST