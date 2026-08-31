Volumes spurt at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Supreme Petrochem Ltd registered volume of 10.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59612 shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 August 2026.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd registered volume of 10.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59612 shares. The stock rose 4.18% to Rs.730.15. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 235.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.93% to Rs.193.67. Volumes stood at 23.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd registered volume of 98.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.09% to Rs.309.80. Volumes stood at 7.3 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 9.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.29% to Rs.2,019.80. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd registered volume of 321.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.36% to Rs.19.33. Volumes stood at 50.17 lakh shares in the last session.

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