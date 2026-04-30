Volumes spurt at Syngene International Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 484.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 69.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares

Cemindia Projects Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 April 2026.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 484.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 69.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.14% to Rs.488.95. Volumes stood at 6.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Cemindia Projects Ltd notched up volume of 197.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.815.25. Volumes stood at 5.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Meesho Ltd saw volume of 1183.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.20% to Rs.193.75. Volumes stood at 43.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 105.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.512.35. Volumes stood at 6.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 20.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.69% to Rs.6,805.00. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

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