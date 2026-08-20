Volumes spurt at Syngene International Ltd counter
Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 12.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2026.
Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 12.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.03% to Rs.397.20. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd registered volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34347 shares. The stock slipped 0.03% to Rs.3,261.00. Volumes stood at 92980 shares in the last session.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd notched up volume of 4.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85738 shares. The stock rose 0.77% to Rs.496.35. Volumes stood at 52272 shares in the last session.
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Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd saw volume of 5.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.58% to Rs.334.65. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd witnessed volume of 5.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.652.35. Volumes stood at 5.83 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:07 AM IST