Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 20.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99844 shares

Aarti Industries Ltd, HDB Financial Services Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Castrol India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 June 2026.

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 20.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99844 shares. The stock rose 8.60% to Rs.1,469.10. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 70.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.44% to Rs.499.80. Volumes stood at 4.93 lakh shares in the last session.

HDB Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 46.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.11% to Rs.705.80. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd recorded volume of 115.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.466.30. Volumes stood at 10.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd clocked volume of 37.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.185.81. Volumes stood at 6.77 lakh shares in the last session.

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