Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd registered volume of 323.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 271.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2026.

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd registered volume of 323.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 271.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.544.25. Volumes stood at 14764 shares in the last session.

 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44126 shares. The stock dropped 8.94% to Rs.927.00. Volumes stood at 25650 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd witnessed volume of 15.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.39% to Rs.1,321.45. Volumes stood at 7.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 500pts; Tata group shares slips 3% as Chandrasekaran resigns

Tata group stocks

Tata group stocks fall up to 4% as Chandrasekaran resigns; TCS top loser

Nvidia open-weight AI model Nemotron 3.5 Lightning

After Meta, Nvidia releases 30B open-weight AI model for agentic tasks

Google's Made by Google 2026 event will unveil the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and more.

Made by Google 2026: How to watch Pixel 11 series launch and what to expect

Sarfaraz Khan

IND vs SL: Will Sarfaraz get direct entry to India Playing 11 in 1st Test?

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11622 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.1,415.70. Volumes stood at 61128 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd notched up volume of 52495 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9389 shares. The stock slipped 5.16% to Rs.2,603.35. Volumes stood at 12456 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty drops below 24,400 level; IT shares slump

Nifty drops below 24,400 level; IT shares slump

INR loses further momentum as oil prices ascend on Hormuz led tensions

INR loses further momentum as oil prices ascend on Hormuz led tensions

BSE SME G V Electricals sparks a bright debut

BSE SME G V Electricals sparks a bright debut

PI Industries slumps after Q1 PAT falls 39% YoY to Rs 244 crore

PI Industries slumps after Q1 PAT falls 39% YoY to Rs 244 crore

AI to define this decade as digitalisation defined the 2000s and liberalisation the 1990s, says RBI guv

AI to define this decade as digitalisation defined the 2000s and liberalisation the 1990s, says RBI guv

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST