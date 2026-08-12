Volumes spurt at Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd counter
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd registered volume of 323.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 271.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2026.
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd registered volume of 323.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 271.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.544.25. Volumes stood at 14764 shares in the last session.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44126 shares. The stock dropped 8.94% to Rs.927.00. Volumes stood at 25650 shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd witnessed volume of 15.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.39% to Rs.1,321.45. Volumes stood at 7.45 lakh shares in the last session.
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AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11622 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.1,415.70. Volumes stood at 61128 shares in the last session.
P I Industries Ltd notched up volume of 52495 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9389 shares. The stock slipped 5.16% to Rs.2,603.35. Volumes stood at 12456 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST