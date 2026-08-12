Volumes spurt at Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd counter

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd notched up volume of 551.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.53 lakh shares

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2026.

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd notched up volume of 551.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.44% to Rs.548.20. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd notched up volume of 33.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.1,405.90. Volumes stood at 3.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 184.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.38 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.60% to Rs.916.30. Volumes stood at 9.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 176.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.83% to Rs.1,290.35. Volumes stood at 88.4 lakh shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd clocked volume of 18.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.45% to Rs.2,471.90. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

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