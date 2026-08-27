Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 3.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 195.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2003 shares
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd, 3M India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 August 2026.
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 3.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 195.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2003 shares. The stock rose 13.45% to Rs.1,617.00. Volumes stood at 2209 shares in the last session.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd recorded volume of 105.59 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 143.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73726 shares. The stock lost 3.56% to Rs.3,109.00. Volumes stood at 24700 shares in the last session.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd clocked volume of 10.79 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 113.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9540 shares. The stock gained 2.18% to Rs.1,063.45. Volumes stood at 15564 shares in the last session.
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GMR Airports Ltd clocked volume of 175.46 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 45.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.00% to Rs.99.20. Volumes stood at 4.58 lakh shares in the last session.
3M India Ltd recorded volume of 9510 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 37.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 255 shares. The stock gained 0.16% to Rs.33,579.40. Volumes stood at 127 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST