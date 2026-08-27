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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 120.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 449.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26899 shares

Whirlpool of India Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, Travel Food Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 August 2026.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 120.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 449.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26899 shares. The stock rose 12.36% to Rs.1,602.50. Volumes stood at 9011 shares in the last session.

 

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 32.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.35% to Rs.828.40. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd witnessed volume of 42.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.88 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.61% to Rs.3,106.50. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

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NMDC Steel Ltd clocked volume of 716.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.76% to Rs.45.07. Volumes stood at 49.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Travel Food Services Ltd clocked volume of 4.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52970 shares. The stock gained 5.30% to Rs.1,356.00. Volumes stood at 28646 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST