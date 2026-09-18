Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 19.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 517 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3708 shares
Atul Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Timken India Ltd, ITC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 September 2026.
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 19.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 517 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3708 shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.1,478.40. Volumes stood at 4025 shares in the last session.
Atul Ltd recorded volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3338 shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.6,131.00. Volumes stood at 20353 shares in the last session.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 34.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9443 shares. The stock lost 0.84% to Rs.253.25. Volumes stood at 14940 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 20500 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1791 shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.3,224.35. Volumes stood at 1713 shares in the last session.
ITC Ltd witnessed volume of 127.57 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.265.70. Volumes stood at 10.92 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST