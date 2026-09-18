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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 19.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 517 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3708 shares

Atul Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Timken India Ltd, ITC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 September 2026.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 19.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 517 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3708 shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.1,478.40. Volumes stood at 4025 shares in the last session.

 

Atul Ltd recorded volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3338 shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.6,131.00. Volumes stood at 20353 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 34.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9443 shares. The stock lost 0.84% to Rs.253.25. Volumes stood at 14940 shares in the last session.

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Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 20500 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1791 shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.3,224.35. Volumes stood at 1713 shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd witnessed volume of 127.57 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.265.70. Volumes stood at 10.92 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST