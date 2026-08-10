Volumes spurt at The Ramco Cements Ltd counter

The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 14.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares

Poly Medicure Ltd, BEML Ltd, ITI Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 August 2026.

The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 14.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.954.55. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79051 shares. The stock increased 4.31% to Rs.1,766.80. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

BEML Ltd clocked volume of 23.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.05% to Rs.1,878.00. Volumes stood at 12.54 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 12.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.286.50. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.12% to Rs.36,225.00. Volumes stood at 91167 shares in the last session.

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