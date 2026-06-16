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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11103 shares

General Insurance Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 June 2026.

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11103 shares. The stock rose 0.60% to Rs.1,397.20. Volumes stood at 15598 shares in the last session.

 

General Insurance Corporation of India registered volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20085 shares. The stock slipped 6.32% to Rs.363.80. Volumes stood at 33997 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 82376 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8696 shares. The stock slipped 0.43% to Rs.1,560.40. Volumes stood at 15935 shares in the last session.

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Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 77383 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13903 shares. The stock lost 0.46% to Rs.3,672.45. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd witnessed volume of 62021 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12793 shares. The stock increased 3.44% to Rs.1,282.45. Volumes stood at 37781 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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