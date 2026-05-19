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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 160.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.14 lakh shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 May 2026.

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 160.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.29% to Rs.628.20. Volumes stood at 12.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 162.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.57% to Rs.226.82. Volumes stood at 8.14 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Latent View Analytics Ltd notched up volume of 73.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.30% to Rs.328.15. Volumes stood at 11.32 lakh shares in the last session.

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Capri Global Capital Ltd recorded volume of 102.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.37% to Rs.183.75. Volumes stood at 15.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 129.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.157.81. Volumes stood at 21.26 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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