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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at United Breweries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at United Breweries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7097 shares

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 July 2026.

United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7097 shares. The stock slipped 0.67% to Rs.1,320.10. Volumes stood at 4122 shares in the last session.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63869 shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.539.15. Volumes stood at 24235 shares in the last session.

 

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 10.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.06% to Rs.575.90. Volumes stood at 12.03 lakh shares in the last session.

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Havells India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72412 shares. The stock dropped 0.80% to Rs.1,178.80. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28964 shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.1,398.40. Volumes stood at 10119 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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