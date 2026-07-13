Volumes spurt at United Breweries Ltd counter
United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7097 shares
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 July 2026.
United Breweries Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7097 shares. The stock slipped 0.67% to Rs.1,320.10. Volumes stood at 4122 shares in the last session.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63869 shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.539.15. Volumes stood at 24235 shares in the last session.
Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 10.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.06% to Rs.575.90. Volumes stood at 12.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Havells India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72412 shares. The stock dropped 0.80% to Rs.1,178.80. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28964 shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.1,398.40. Volumes stood at 10119 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST