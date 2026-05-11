Volumes spurt at V-Guard Industries Ltd counter
V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21094 shares
JBM Auto Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 May 2026.
V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21094 shares. The stock slipped 0.47% to Rs.329.80. Volumes stood at 12592 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd witnessed volume of 6.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67522 shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.678.00. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 90671 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10705 shares. The stock slipped 0.12% to Rs.8,085.00. Volumes stood at 37471 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34620 shares. The stock lost 2.29% to Rs.2,978.40. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85592 shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.1,215.65. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:16 AM IST