Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter
Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 97.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 June 2026.
Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 97.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.98% to Rs.564.65. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd notched up volume of 39.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.19% to Rs.319.50. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd registered volume of 72.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.517.15. Volumes stood at 5.51 lakh shares in the last session.
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Persistent Systems Ltd recorded volume of 48.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.47% to Rs.4,334.50. Volumes stood at 3.84 lakh shares in the last session.
Astral Ltd notched up volume of 28.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.70 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.90% to Rs.1,369.40. Volumes stood at 9.87 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST