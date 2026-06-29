Monday, June 29, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 97.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 June 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 97.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.98% to Rs.564.65. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd notched up volume of 39.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.19% to Rs.319.50. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd registered volume of 72.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.517.15. Volumes stood at 5.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market updates

Small, midcaps set to steal a march over large-cap peers in H1

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment gel

sensex today, stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 23,950; Omaxe share price jumps 20%

Gyanesh Kumar

India leads major democracies in electoral transparency: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Masoud Pezeshkian

Qatar to release $6 bn in frozen assets amid US talks: Iranian president

Persistent Systems Ltd recorded volume of 48.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.47% to Rs.4,334.50. Volumes stood at 3.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd notched up volume of 28.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.70 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.90% to Rs.1,369.40. Volumes stood at 9.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oberoi Realty climbs on launching ultra-luxury project in Gurugram

Oberoi Realty climbs on launching ultra-luxury project in Gurugram

Japan stocks recover as bargain buying returns

Japan stocks recover as bargain buying returns

Chinese stocks rebound on fresh liquidity support

Chinese stocks rebound on fresh liquidity support

Indices trade with substantial losses; media shares under pressure

Indices trade with substantial losses; media shares under pressure

Waaree Energies slips after US Customs ruling; company says operations remain unaffected

Waaree Energies slips after US Customs ruling; company says operations remain unaffected

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayCSM Technologies IPOHighest FD Rates in June 2026Welcome to the Jungle Box Office CollectionIran on Strait of Hormuz Persistence Share CrashesFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesAastha Spintex IPO Open TodayNIFTY Pharma Index