Voters head to booths in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Voting for Assembly elections began on 9 April 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Polling started at 7 am amid tight security. The process is being conducted in a single phase for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

In Kerala, 883 candidates are contesting for 140 seats. The state has about 2.71 crore voters. A total of 30,495 polling stations have been set up, with 2,040 marked as sensitive. Around 76,000 personnel and 160 companies of central forces have been deployed.

In Puducherry, 294 candidates are in the fray. Of the 1,099 polling stations, 209 have been marked as vulnerable and five as critical. Additional forces and micro observers have been deployed at these locations. Special polling stations, including all-women and youth-managed booths, have also been set up.

In Assam, 722 candidates are contesting for 126 seats. The state has over 2.5 crore voters, including more than 6.4 lakh first-time voters. A total of 31,490 polling stations have been set up, with 4,021 managed entirely by women. Webcasting facilities are available across all booths.

Meanwhile, 9 April 2026 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations in Tamil Nadu and phase one of West Bengal. It is also the final day for filing nominations for phase two in West Bengal.

Counting of votes for all four states and the Union Territory will take place on 4 May 2026.