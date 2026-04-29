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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voting underway in final phase of West Bengal polls; 142 seats go to vote

Voting underway in final phase of West Bengal polls; 142 seats go to vote

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Voting is underway in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, covering 142 constituencies across seven districts under tight security.

According to the Election Commission of India, these constituencies have a total of 3,21,73,837 registered voters, accounting for nearly 64% of the population of 5,00,13,786 in these areas.

Polling began in the morning and will continue until 6 pm. More than 3.2 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 1,448 candidates, including 220 women.

A total of 41,001 polling stations have been set up. Of these, 8,845 are managed entirely by women and 13 by specially-abled personnel.

 

Authorities have identified 4,388 booths as highly sensitive. Additional security forces and surveillance, including extra cameras, have been deployed.

The Election Commission has allowed voters without voter ID cards to cast their vote using any of 12 alternative documents, including Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence, passport and other valid photo IDs.

In the first phase held on 23 April 2026, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 92.72% across 152 constituencies.

Counting of votes will take place on 4 May 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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