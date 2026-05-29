Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 170.21 croreNet profit of Vraj Iron & Steel rose 55.54% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 170.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.40% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 587.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales170.21153.01 11 587.92475.03 24 OPM %14.6310.69 -9.6513.10 - PBDT28.0917.23 63 65.7666.75 -1 PBT21.1213.55 56 42.8958.82 -27 NP15.5710.01 56 32.0144.09 -27
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST