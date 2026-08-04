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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics board approves buyback of up to Rs 280 cr

VRL Logistics board approves buyback of up to Rs 280 cr

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
The board of VRL Logistics at its meeting held on 04 August 2026 has approved the proposal to buyback up to 87.50 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 320 per share (buyback price) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 280 crore (buyback size) representing 24.51% of the aggregate of fully paid up equity share capital and free reserves of the company.
 

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:16 PM IST