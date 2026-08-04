VRL Logistics board approves buyback of up to Rs 280 cr
The board of VRL Logistics at its meeting held on 04 August 2026 has approved the proposal to buyback up to 87.50 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 320 per share (buyback price) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 280 crore (buyback size) representing 24.51% of the aggregate of fully paid up equity share capital and free reserves of the company.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:16 PM IST