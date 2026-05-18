VRL Logistics slides after Q4 PAT decline 3% YoY to Rs 72 cr

VRL Logistics fell 1.80% to Rs 242.90 after the company reported a 2.86% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 72.14 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 74.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 5.41% to Rs 852.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 809.03 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.93% to Rs 97.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 99.61 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 184 crore in Q4 FY26, down 3% compared with Rs 189 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 21.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 23.3% in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 6.96% YoY to Rs 761.55 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs added 7.64% to Rs 509.06 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 10.45% to Rs 153.87 crore during the quarter.

VRL Logistics is engaged in logistics services dealing mainly in domestic transportation of goods. Other businesses include bus operations, transport of passengers by air, sale of power, and sale of certified emission reduction (CER) units generated from the operation of windmills.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News