VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 2.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 852.85 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 2.87% to Rs 72.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 852.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.47% to Rs 236.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 3221.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3160.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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