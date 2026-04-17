VST Industries standalone net profit rises 120.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 456.54 croreNet profit of VST Industries rose 120.17% to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 456.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.64% to Rs 292.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 1460.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1394.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales456.54348.64 31 1460.741394.55 5 OPM %45.6519.95 -30.8019.99 - PBDT217.9179.37 175 491.20313.61 57 PBT154.5567.02 131 390.04269.12 45 NP116.6953.00 120 292.26290.40 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST