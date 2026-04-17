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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries standalone net profit rises 120.17% in the March 2026 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 120.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 456.54 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 120.17% to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 456.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.64% to Rs 292.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 1460.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1394.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales456.54348.64 31 1460.741394.55 5 OPM %45.6519.95 -30.8019.99 - PBDT217.9179.37 175 491.20313.61 57 PBT154.5567.02 131 390.04269.12 45 NP116.6953.00 120 292.26290.40 1

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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