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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers drops as Q4 PAT slumps 79% YoY to Rs 5 cr

VST Tillers drops as Q4 PAT slumps 79% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

VST Tillers Tractors dropped 7.58% to Rs 4,440 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 79.15% to Rs 5.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.42 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 8.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.71 crore in Q4 FY26, down 72.85% from Rs 32.09 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 7.64% YoY to Rs 288.35 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 173.77 crore (up 17.81% YoY), and employee benefits expense was Rs 28.72 crore (up 16.79% YoY).

 

Operational EBITDA for the quarter rose to Rs 46.82 crore, compared with Rs 40.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 14.2% from 13.4% a year ago.

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The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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