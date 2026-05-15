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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 79.16% in the March 2026 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 79.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 328.46 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 79.16% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.64% to Rs 104.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 1240.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 994.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales328.46301.43 9 1240.36994.55 25 OPM %14.1913.21 -13.2711.02 - PBDT14.9738.48 -61 167.08145.95 14 PBT8.7132.09 -73 141.57120.47 18 NP5.0924.42 -79 104.7292.97 13

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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