VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit rises 9.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 313.40 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors rose 9.52% to Rs 48.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.313.40282.4512.7613.1667.6262.6762.1956.2648.4344.22

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