VST Tillers Tractors reports 28% growth in May 2026 sales

VST Tillers Tractors reported a 28.28% year-on-year increase in total sales for May 2026, with overall volumes rising to 4,472 units from 3,486 units in May 2025.

The growth was primarily driven by the power tiller segment, where sales surged 31.90% to 4,019 units compared with 3,047 units in the corresponding month last year. Tractor sales also registered growth, rising 3.18% to 453 units from 439 units in May 2025.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 79.15% to Rs 5.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.42 crore reported in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 8.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter shed 0.22% to Rs 4,580 on the BSE.

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