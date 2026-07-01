VST Tillers Tractors reports 3% growth in June 2026 sales

VST Tillers Tractors reported a 3.02% year-on-year increase in total sales for June 2026, with overall volumes rising to 8,107 units from 7,869 units in June 2025.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 0.3% to 6,671 units in June 2026, compared to 6,651 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales declined 12.65% to 435 units in June 2026, down from 498 units sold in June 2025, while Power Weeder sales jumped 39.03% to 1,001 units from 720 units in the corresponding month last year.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 79.15% to Rs 5.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.42 crore reported in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 8.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter shed 0.15% to Rs 4,500.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News