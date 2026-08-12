VTM standalone net profit declines 58.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.69% to Rs 98.40 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 58.04% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.69% to Rs 98.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.98.4071.995.9111.705.668.892.596.101.934.60

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