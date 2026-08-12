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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VTM standalone net profit declines 58.04% in the June 2026 quarter

VTM standalone net profit declines 58.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Sales rise 36.69% to Rs 98.40 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 58.04% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.69% to Rs 98.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.4071.99 37 OPM %5.9111.70 -PBDT5.668.89 -36 PBT2.596.10 -58 NP1.934.60 -58

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST