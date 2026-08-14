W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 19.44 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 3.64% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.4423.582.937.253.574.202.993.582.282.20

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