W H Brady & Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.29% to Rs 21.24 crore

Net loss of W H Brady & Co reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.29% to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.01% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.76% to Rs 88.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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